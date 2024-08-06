Tanzania: Countdown Begins for Community Shield, Pl As Fixture Delays Persist

DAR ES SALAAM — WITH just two days until the Community Shield games on Thursday and 11 days until the Premier League (PL) kicks off on August 16, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) have yet to release the fixture list for the upcoming season.

TPLB spokesperson Karim Boimanda has attributed the delay to several stadiums failing to meet the required standards set by FIFA and CAF, which has impacted the scheduling process.

"We acknowledge the delay in finalising the 2024/25 fixture list, but it is in the final stages of completion," Boimanda said.

"The issues with the stadiums were the main factor holding us back, but these have now been resolved. The schedule will be announced later this week."

Boimanda emphasised that both the TFF and TPLB are committed to ensuring that matches are held in high-quality venues.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to restore the league's status as one of the top five leagues in Africa.

Currently, the league is ranked sixth, having dropped from its previous fifth position due to various challenges.

"The delay was necessary to ensure stadium quality verification. Our goal is to stage the league in venues that meet high standards, regardless of the number of stadiums that qualify," Boimanda added.

Meanwhile, excitement is building for the Community Shield fixtures.

The first semi-final will take place this Thursday at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, featuring Azam FC vs Coastal Union.

The second semi-final will be held later the same day at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where Simba will face Young Africans in the highly anticipated Kariakoo derby.

The winner of this match will secure a spot in the Community Shield final and potentially claim the first silverware of the new season.

Both Simba and Young Africans have recently won international friendly matches at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba defeated Rwanda's APR 2-0, while Young Africans emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Zambia's Red Arrows.

These results have heightened the anticipation, as both teams look to build momentum heading into the new season.