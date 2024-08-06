Tanzania: Expand Provision of Education On Carbon Trading, NCMC Told

DODOMA — DEPUTY Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Festo Dugange has urged the National Carbon Monitoring Centre (NCMC) to ramp up its educational outreach on carbon trading.

Speaking at the Vice President's Office pavilion during the Nane Nane Farmers' Exhibition in Dodoma, Dr Dugange highlighted the urgent need for greater public awareness on carbon trading to drive environmental conservation and enhance household incomes.

Dr Dugange pointed out that comprehensive education on carbon trading, particularly through initiatives like tree planting, could significantly enhance public understanding and engagement.

He urged the NCMC to collaborate closely with local councils involved in carbon trading projects and to establish regional offices to reach more stakeholders effectively.

"The NCMC must increase its visibility and outreach," Dr Dugange said, "to ensure that the benefits and opportunities of carbon trading are well understood across the country."]

He also stressed the importance of involving various stakeholders, including investment institutions, in educational meetings and conferences organised by the NCMC.

Additionally, Dr Dugange directed all councils to allocate budgets for environmental conservation and ensure that planted trees are well maintained.

The NCMC, established in 2016, aims to strengthen the nation's capacity to measure, verify, and report on carbon emissions both domestically and internationally.

