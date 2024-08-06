Tanzania: Military Exercise Between Mozambique, China and Tanzania Under Way

Maputo — Military forces from Mozambique, China and Tanzania are currently holding a joint exercise, named "Peace Unity 2024' in Tanzania, focusing on counter-terror military operations.

This military exercise may strengthen the capacities of the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) in the fight against Islamist terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defence, cited by the South Africa Defense Web portal, the exercise will be carried out on land and at sea and aims to enhance the participating troops' capabilities in joint counter-terrorism operations, and deepen military mutual trust and practical cooperation.

"Sea drills concluded on 5 August and land drills will close on the 11th', he said.

The Chinese forces in the Peace Unity 2024 exercise consist of two groups: ground units sent by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Central Theatre Command and a naval flotilla sent by the PLA Southern Theatre Command.

Ground units consist of troops from the 82nd Group Army, information and communication regiment, and a military hospital. The troops specialize in assault, reconnaissance, intelligence, special operations, information support and logistics. They bring with them armored vehicles, self-propelled guns and other heavy equipment.

Peace Unity 2024 marks the fourth joint military exercise between Tanzania and China, after exercises in 2014, 2019/20, and September 2023.

As for Mozambique, in 2016, China and Mozambique signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Co-operation Agreement, aimed at strengthening contacts between the two countries' army, police and intelligence services. China also agreed to strengthen Mozambique's defence capacity.

The Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, said, "the Peace Ark has so far visited 46 countries and regions, providing medical services to over 290 000 people, explicitly demonstrating China's foreign policy in promoting peace and economic development.'

"We anticipate that these exercises will strengthen our military capabilities and foster closer ties with the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Our cooperation has expanded from military training to equipment sharing. The three naval ship missions in Tanzania are a testament to it. We will always work together as we set out new heights' he said.