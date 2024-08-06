Mozambique: Criminal Lawyers Call for Measures to Study Specific Crimes

Maputo — The Mozambican Association of Criminal Lawyers believes that the growing number of crimes in the country is a result of lack of studies on specific crimes, as well as lack of measures aimed at studying the criminals.

According to criminal lawyer Paulo de Sousa, speaking at a meeting organized by the Association of Women for Community Development, aimed at discussing the murder of over 50 women in less than two years, cited by the independent paper "O País', the studies should not only be carried out in the criminal field, but also by sociologists and psychologists.

"We have a complete absence of studies into specific criminal practices in Mozambique. The country lacks measures to study crime and the criminal. The absence of 'criminal profiling', the ineffective responses to crimes that have already been typified, or rather the increase in these crimes, is unequivocal proof that we don't have a criminal policy in the country. This starts with a basic study of basic events or impulses. Only by identifying the causes will we really know what we need', he said.

The Criminal Lawyers' approach emerges at a moment when the country is being plagued by Islamist terrorism in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, as well as kidnappings of businessmen, especially those of Asian origin.

"For example, the victim dies and leaves children. What happens to those children? They grow up marginalized and in an unfriendly environment. There is no responsibility on the part of the state or the perpetrator', said Naira Cardoso, a member of the Women's Association for Community Development.

For his part, Martins Muchegurra, a judge at the Sofala Provincial Court, said that, rather than increasing the penalties to punish the criminals, there is a need to deepen studies on the cultural issues behind the crimes, in order to bring social solutions and raise awareness.