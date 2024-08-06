Uganda: Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution Launches Its Newly Established Radio Station in Tororo.

The Cultural Institution of Tieng Adhola cultural institution has launched a new radio station in Tororo.

Rock city radio, under frequency 98.4 FM, is situated in Agururu A2 cell in Western Division, Tororo Municipality.

The radio station, which has been officially launched by the leader of the Tieng Adhola cultural institution, Stephen Moses Owori, is set to play a significant role in promoting unity among the diverse population in the region.

While opening the Radio, the cultural leader (Kwari Adhola) emphasized the importance of the media in promoting cultural diversity and fostering unity among different communities.

"We are here to celebrate the birth of this radio. The radio will be a key tool in promoting unity among the people of Tororo" His highness Moses Stephen Owori stated.

Kwari Adhola further stressed that the cultural institution will work closely with the media house to ensure that the rich cultural heritage of the district is preserved and promoted.

The institution remained grateful to the government's contribution towards the establishment of the radio.

"We received shs. 200 million from president Museveni to support the establishment of this Radio. We thank you for your generosity always" Said Kwari Adhola, Moses Stephen Owori

The Radio launch was also attended by several district leaders, including religious and political, who echoed the sentiments of Kwari Adhola, pledging their support towards the success of the radio.

These equally urged the station to focus on community development issues, highlighting the challenges and achievements of the people of Tororo.

"This is not radio for the Jopadhola alone but for the entire population in the district. Therefore, it should be used for the interest of all district population especially in fostering unity" Samuel Bogere Egessa, the Bishop of Bukedi diocese said.

Rockcity radio, which broadcasts in both English and local languages, aims to be a voice for the people of Tororo, promoting unity and development.

The 4th radio station in the district is expected to become a significant player in the media industry of country, providing quality and informative programming to its listeners.

The radio launch comes just hours to the 25th coronation anniversary event of Kwari Adhola, Moses Stephen Owori which is scheduled for Tomorrow, 7th of August 2024.

President Museveni is expected to preside over the event as guest of honor.