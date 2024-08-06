Gambia: No Scientific Proof of Human Bones in 'Kush', Says Taskforce

The National Taskforce on Drugs and Substance Abuse issued a press statement during the weekend saying there is no scientific proof to show that crushed human bones are utilized as a component of the new drug 'Kush'.

"This information has been confirmed in a study conducted in Sierra Leone titled: 'Beyond the Smoke: A Phenomenological Study of Health and Social Implications of Kush Use Among Sierra Leonean Youth'. As a nation, there is no scientific proof that human bones are utilized as a component of the new drug 'Kush' in The Gambia," the task force stated.

With this knowledge in hand, the National Taskforce on Drugs and Substance Abuse therefore urges the general public to refrain from expressing claims on various platforms that lack scientific evidence, to prevent disinformation.

"To help with policy and decision-making, the national taskforce, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Ministry of Health, and the government of The Gambia, is working tirelessly to identify the chemical composition of 'Kush'," the taskforce statement said. The taskforce statement said the use of crushed human bones in 'Kush' as echoed by many in the country, is surely associated with information from the regional bloc particularly Sierra Leone.

"The national task force is aware of the recent efforts by stakeholders or individuals from various backgrounds, to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of drugs and substance abuse, particularly "Kush," by citing the composition of crushed human bones as a component of the new drug found in The Gambia," the press release stated.

"Kush" is a toxic poly-mixture that poses a threat to national security and has detrimental effects on health and causes death. Its use, possession, distribution, and trafficking are illegal under The Gambia's related laws including the Drug Control Act of 2003.