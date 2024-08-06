South Africa: A Fence Too Far - - The Unintended Consequences of Current Cape Peninsula Baboon Management

These consequences are a daily war against wildlife and within the strongly divided community. We need a more ethical, legal and holistic community-supported approach to human-wildlife coexistence.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min I would like to respond to Fran Gebhardt's article, "Mistakes of past decades must be rectified or there will be no wild baboons left", which raises several concerns.

Specifically, I object to the normalisation and condoning of reckless human misbehaviour, such as the improper disposal of primate attractants and hazardous materials. Furthermore, I disagree with the presumption that there is so much healthy, suitable space on the Cape Peninsula for entire baboon troops to be relocated to or pushed towards, with the assumption that they will remain there and thrive.

Finally, and even more concerningly, her article is promoting a baboon-proof electric fence without waiting for the relevant authorities to publish an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in terms of the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998. By doing so, Gebhardt is prematurely rallying public support for a solution that may have unintended and potentially devastating consequences, bypassing the essential evaluation process that ensures environmental safety and responsible decision-making.

The construction of a fence to contain baboons on the mountain poses a multitude of potential risks and consequences. In the...