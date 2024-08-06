South Africa: A Fence Too Far - - The Unintended Consequences of Current Cape Peninsula Baboon Management

5 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stefania Falcon

These consequences are a daily war against wildlife and within the strongly divided community. We need a more ethical, legal and holistic community-supported approach to human-wildlife coexistence.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min I would like to respond to Fran Gebhardt's article, "Mistakes of past decades must be rectified or there will be no wild baboons left", which raises several concerns.

Specifically, I object to the normalisation and condoning of reckless human misbehaviour, such as the improper disposal of primate attractants and hazardous materials. Furthermore, I disagree with the presumption that there is so much healthy, suitable space on the Cape Peninsula for entire baboon troops to be relocated to or pushed towards, with the assumption that they will remain there and thrive.

Finally, and even more concerningly, her article is promoting a baboon-proof electric fence without waiting for the relevant authorities to publish an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in terms of the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998. By doing so, Gebhardt is prematurely rallying public support for a solution that may have unintended and potentially devastating consequences, bypassing the essential evaluation process that ensures environmental safety and responsible decision-making.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsThe construction of a fence to contain baboons on the mountain poses a multitude of potential risks and consequences. In the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.