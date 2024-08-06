South Africa: Cape Town Lawyer Accused of Race-Based Attack Must Answer to Charges, Says Magistrate

5 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sandiso Phaliso

Gary Trappler fails in bid to have malicious damage to property case struck off the roll.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min Cape Town magistrate Venge Qula has refused a bid by lawyer Gary Trappler to have charges against him dropped. Trappler is accused of slashing the car tyres of his neighbour, Thandi Mgwaba, on 19 February 2020.

Mgwaba has said she believed Trappler slashed her car's tyres because she was black, and was defenceless. Trappler has pleaded not guilty.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsAt the end of the State's case last month, through his lawyer Anel du Toit, Trappler filed an application in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act to have the charges of malicious damage to property against him struck off the court's roll. This section applies if the State has failed to provide sufficient evidence that the accused committed the crime.

'No evidence'

Du Toit argued that there was no evidence linking Trappler to the crime.

But prosecutor Sino Mkonto argued that the application should be dismissed because the State had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Trappler had a case to answer.

Handing down his judgment in court on Monday, Qula said he dismissed the application because "there is reasonable...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.