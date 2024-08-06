South Africa: Water and Sanitation Fix - - Minister Majodina Highlights Municipal Support, Cleaning Up Vaal River

5 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Julia Evans

In her first briefing as the new Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina acknowledged the decline in water quality over the past decade and emphasised new measures to ensure municipalities met national standards.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min 'We are building on a good foundation that was put in place by my predecessor, honourable [Senzo] Mchunu. We are not going to change things, we are not in competition here, there's only one government," said Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina on Monday, 5 July 2024.

In her first media briefing as Minister of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), under the new Government of National Unity, Majodina outlined the department's strategic efforts to address water pollution in the Vaal River and support municipalities in improving water and sanitation services.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsWhen Majodina was announced as the new DWS minister a month ago, Daily Maverick reported that Professor Anja du Plessis, a water management expert at Unisa, was sad to see Mchunu moved to a different portfolio. She acknowledged the positive strides Mchunu and his team had made, including the revival of the Blue, Green, and No Drop reports and amendments to water-related acts.

Speaking at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Monday, Majodina acknowledged that those reports, issued by the department in December 2023, indicated that the...

