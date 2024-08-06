South Africa: Funding the Focus As Cape Town's Beloved Zip Zap Circus Prepares to Move

New "Zip Zap Arena" will offer a venue for circus arts and also for other art forms like drama, ballet, dance and opera. It will have retractable seating, making the venue suitable for a variety of events - if the funds can be raised.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min After 16 years of thrilling audiences with dazzling performances in Cape Town's city centre, the Zip Zap Circus is looking for new premises.

Zip Zap's lease on the property of "The Dome" in the Founders Garden outside the Artscape Theatre comes to an end early next year. In 2020, the Western Cape government announced that the land would be used for a high-rise, mixed-use development that would include affordable housing.

A new performance site is being discussed for the popular circus, but funds need to be raised for this. Meanwhile, the Zip Zap Academy in Salt River will continue to run programmes and teach.

The Dome has been an integral part to the success of Zip Zap.

"We're very grateful for the 16 years that they've let us stand on that property," said Brent van Rensburg, the co-founder of Zip Zap circus.

"We've made massive strides by being there... it allowed us to grow exponentially to where we are now," he said. The Dome has also been a secondary source of income for Zip Zap, which hired it out for...