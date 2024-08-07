Uganda: Paris 2024 - Uganda's Peruth Chemutai Takes Silver

6 August 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Results of athletics women's 3,000m steeplechase final at Paris 2024

Winfred Yavi, Bahrain, 8:52.76 OR

Peruth Chemutai, Uganda, 8:53.34 NR

Faith Cherotich, Kenya, 8:55.15 PB

Alice Finot, France, 8:58.67 AR

Sembo Almayew, Ethiopia, 9:00.83 SB

Beatrice Chepkoech, Kenya, 9:04.24

Elizabeth Bird, Britain, 9:04.35 NR

Lomi Muleta, Ethiopia, 9:06.07 PB

Norah Jeruto, Kazakhstan, 9:08.97 SB

Lea Meyer, Germany, 9:09.59 PB

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai took silver in 8:53.34 Kenya's Faith Cherotich claimed bronze in 8:55.15.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi broke the Olympic record to win gold in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Games on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old completed the grueling event in 8 minutes, 52.76 seconds, eclipsing the previous Games record of 8:58.81 set by Russian Gulnara Samitova-Galkina at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Details to follow

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.