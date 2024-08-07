Uganda: Paris 2024 - Uganda's Peruth Chemutai Takes Silver

Results of athletics women's 3,000m steeplechase final at Paris 2024

Winfred Yavi, Bahrain, 8:52.76 OR

Peruth Chemutai, Uganda, 8:53.34 NR

Faith Cherotich, Kenya, 8:55.15 PB

Alice Finot, France, 8:58.67 AR

Sembo Almayew, Ethiopia, 9:00.83 SB

Beatrice Chepkoech, Kenya, 9:04.24

Elizabeth Bird, Britain, 9:04.35 NR

Lomi Muleta, Ethiopia, 9:06.07 PB

Norah Jeruto, Kazakhstan, 9:08.97 SB

Lea Meyer, Germany, 9:09.59 PB

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai took silver in 8:53.34 Kenya's Faith Cherotich claimed bronze in 8:55.15.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi broke the Olympic record to win gold in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Games on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old completed the grueling event in 8 minutes, 52.76 seconds, eclipsing the previous Games record of 8:58.81 set by Russian Gulnara Samitova-Galkina at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Details to follow