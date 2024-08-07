South Africa: Graça Machel Honored At the 5th Annual African Philanthropy Conference

press release

Our Founder Mrs. Graça Machel and Interim CEO and Board of Trustees member, Theo Sowa, attended the 5th Annual African Philanthropy Conference held at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, from July 29th to August 2nd, 2024. Themed 'The Next Frontiers of African Philanthropy,' this conference highlighted a critical moment in the evolving philanthropic landscape across the continent.

As a Guest of Honour and the 2022 recipient of the African Philanthropy Lifetime Achievement Award, Mrs Machel formally accepted her award in person this year. The award recognises significant contributions to African philanthropy and is given to individuals who have greatly influenced the sector's growth, practice, and understanding, academically and non-academically, and mentored its leaders and practitioners. The 5th edition of the award was hosted by the Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI) in collaboration with Trust Africa, The Africa Philanthropy Forum, the Africa Philanthropy Network, the East Africa Philanthropy Network (EAPN), and Southern Africa Trust.

I her acceptance speech she emphasised the resilience and ingenuity of the African continent: "When I think about the thousands of individuals we've worked with since I left government--many of whom are no longer with us, and some who lack the opportunity to stand before you today--I ask you to see in me the faces and hear the voices of those who have committed themselves to make a difference. That's all we did, make a contribution."

She continued, highlighting the dual nature of celebrating achievements while acknowledging ongoing challenges: "We also learned in this journey that it is important to stop sometimes and look back and celebrate--but a celebration is simply a moment of infusing in ourselves, more is self-confidence [affirming] that we have done it and can do more. We have to look at the challenges we still face and say --there is something to celebrate, but the challenges are bigger than what we have achieved so far," she added.

Her participation made the event especially memorable, marked by a special Ignite Talk during which she engaged in a profound conversation with Theo Sowa. Mrs. Machel shared valuable lessons from her decades of work in development and philanthropy and her insights into the future of philanthropy and social investment.

Mrs. Machel also illuminated the intrinsic role of philanthropy in African society, which she argued is not an imported concept but a fundamental aspect of the continent's ethos. She cited the Foundation for Community Development--a Mozambican philanthropic organisation she founded--as a testament to Africa's longstanding tradition of organised philanthropy.