Namibia: WFP and Partners Celebrate Progress of Home-Grown School Feeding Programme in Namibia

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil recently visited the Stampriet Combined School in the Hardap region of Namibia, to assess the progress made since the launch of the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) and School-Based Integrated Food Systems Project in 2021. The Stampriet project, supported by the Government of Namibia and Republic of Brazil, has yielded remarkable outcomes since its establishment. The school now produces approximately 5 000 chicken eggs monthly, a variety of nutritious vegetables and fully funds the salaries of two gardeners from the sale of fresh produce and poultry products. Each week, learners spend time in the vegetable gardens and hen houses thereby broadening their understanding of agriculture, business, and economics, through firsthand learning.

During the visit, Hon. Faustina Caley, Deputy Minister of MoEAC expressed her support for the initiative and commended the progress made so far. "I want to see this successful project scaled up to more schools across the country so they too can reap the same benefits," she said. Hon. Caley also highlighted that this model of school feeding not only supports education but also generates income for schools and adds value to communities through capacity development and food accessibility.

Local supermarkets and hotels puirchase fresh produce and eggs from the project and in addition to learners enjoying healthy school meals, surplus produce is donated to the community soup kitchen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

H.E. Vivian Loss Sanmartin, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Namibia, expressed her enthusiasm for the project and highlighted "the results are impressive and are proof that much can be done with the right technical support and clear goals." Ambassador Sanmartin further committed Brazil's continued support towards achieving food and nutrition security in Namibia.

"Our collective efforts have enabled WFP to transform the lives and futures of these school going children," said Ericah Shafudah, WFP Deputy Country Director in Namibia. "Beyond receiving a diverse and nutritious meal every day, these children learn about food systems, some parents are employed at the project, others have received horticultural training, and families arrive daily to purchase fresh and healthy vegetables for their households."

Ambassador Jeroboam Shaanika, the Deputy Executive Director (Multilateral Affairs) at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of all parties and recognized the crucial role that school meals play in shaping children's futures, highlighting their transformative impact on long term development.

The Home-Grown School Feeding Programme in Namibia has significantly impacted the lives of local learners. Currently active in seven regions, it provides healthy meals to 11 000 children across twenty-nine schools, enhancing their education, health, and overall nutrition outcomes.