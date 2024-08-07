Angola Welcomes Lifting of Arms Embargo On Central African Republic

6 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola on Tuesday in Luanda welcomed the decision of the United Nations Security Council to lift the arms embargo on the Central African Republic (CAR).

On July 30, the United Nations Security Council unanimously voted on Resolution 2745/2024, which lifts the arms embargo on the CAR, preventing the supply, sale or transfer of arms and related material to the negative armed groups of that State.

As highlighted in a press release, the Angolan Executive applauds the aforementioned decision, as it allows the legitimate government of that country to fully exercise the sovereign function of guaranteeing its integrity and national security.

It recalls that the Head of State, João Lourenço, as Acting President of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, defended the lifting of the embargo, as mandated at the high-level Mini-Summit of this organization, held in Luanda, in January 2021.

Following this decision, the Angolan statesman participated in the special session of the United Nations Security Council, exclusively dedicated to the subject, held in June 2021, having reiterated the same position in subsequent sessions of the General Assembly. VIC/DOJ

