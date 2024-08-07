Rwanda: The Persistence of the Hutu-Power Movement and Its Implications for Rwanda

The Hutu Power movement, despite its well-known role in the horrific 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, has not disappeared. Instead, it has metamorphosed into a stealthier and deceptive force, primarily residing within the Rwandan diaspora.

This movement, led by a stratum of upper-class extremists, remains unrepentant and continues to disseminate the hateful ideology that fueled one of the most devastating genocides in modern history. Their efforts to resuscitate Hutu-Power supremacy in Rwanda are deeply disturbing.

Understanding the persistence of the Hutu-Power movement requires a look into the historical and sociopolitical factors that have allowed it to survive. The 1994 genocide, orchestrated by the extremist Hutu regime, resulted in the deaths of over a million Tutsis and Hutu who resisted the crime. The defeat of this regime by the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA), led by current President Paul Kagame, left a fractured nation and a diaspora that harbored many of the perpetrators.

In contrast to Germany's comprehensive reckoning with its Nazi past, Rwanda's journey towards justice and reconciliation has been less definitive. Germany's process included a complete military defeat, the Nuremberg Trials, denazification programs, and widespread condemnation of Nazi ideology. This comprehensive approach facilitated Germany's transformation and allowed for a deep societal introspection regarding the Holocaust.

Rwanda, on the other hand, has experienced significant, but not total, military defeats of the genocidal forces. Those responsible for the genocide, fled primarily to neighboring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where they reorganized and continued their activities, and now with open support by the DRC government.

Subsequent military operations in eastern Congo and northwest Rwanda between 1996 and 2000 weakened but did not eliminate these forces. This incomplete eradication of the genocidal network allowed the Hutu-Power ideology to persist and even adapt to new circumstances.

International dynamics and safe havens

The persistence of the Hutu-Power movement is also attributable to the international dynamics and indifference that have provided a lifeline to its leaders and supporters. Many perpetrators and sympathizers have found de facto safe havens across Africa, Europe, and North America.

These safe havens offer not just refuge but also opportunities to continue their ideological work. The support, whether deliberate or not, from various UN agencies, Western officials, churches, NGOs, and intellectuals, has further bolstered the movement's spirit.

The reluctance or refusal to acknowledge the full extent of the genocide against the Tutsi, coupled with political and ideological biases, has created an environment where the genocide ideology can thrive. Media houses also play a crucial role in propagating revisionist narratives and downplaying the genocide.

This propagation of misleading information contributes to a broader international environment that is receptive to the Hutu-Power movement, thereby allowing its leaders like Charles Ndereyehe in the Netherlands, Justin Bahunga in the United Kingdom or Joseph Bukeye in Belgium continue their activities with absolute impunity.

The Rwandan diaspora, particularly in Western countries, serves as a critical base for the Hutu-Power movement. Within these communities, extremists find a sympathetic audience and a platform to disseminate their ideology. The diaspora's influence extends to political lobbying, media campaigns, and fundraising efforts that sustain the movement's activities.

This diaspora includes both perpetrators and their descendants, as well as other Rwandans who fled in different phases. The presence of extremists like Paul Rusesabagina, Christine Coleman and Claude Gatebuke (based in USA) or those in FDU-Inkingi and Jambo Asbl (Belgium) within this diverse group complicates efforts to counter the Hutu-Power movement, as they can mask their activities under the guise of legitimate political or social advocacy.

While the country has made remarkable strides in rebuilding and fostering reconciliation, the threat posed by these extremists remains ever-present. The deadly movement's ultimate goal of restoring its ideological dominance in Rwanda implies a willingness to resort to violence if given the opportunity. This potential for conflict underscores the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to counter the movement's influence.

The threats of yet another genocide are heard and read from genocidal extremists like Ingabire Victoire Umuhoza and France base Jean-Marie Ndagijimana. In an unambiguous threat, on

March 30, 2009, Ingabire Victoire told the BBC-Radio (Kinyarwanda service) that if the government in Kigali does not change their ways (accepting their demands), "there will be another 1994." Ndagijimana, in his book published in April 2009, "Rwandan people" driven into "a new apocalypse that will make the genocide of 1994 seem like a road accident." In Hutu-Power veiled language, "Rwandan people" strictly means Hutu.

Combating the Hutu-Power movement

The survival of the Hutu-Power movement since the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi is a troubling yet predictable phenomenon. Unlike Germany's comprehensive reckoning with its Nazi past, Rwanda's path to justice and reconciliation has been less definitive, because the international indifference allowed remnants of the genocidal ideology to persist. The international undercurrents, including the provision of safe havens and the pervasive denial of the genocide, have further enabled the movement's endurance.

For Rwanda, the continued existence of the Hutu-Power movement poses a significant threat to its stability and progress. Addressing the threat of the Hutu-Power movement requires a multifaceted approach, both within Rwanda and internationally.

Domestically, Rwanda must continue its efforts to promote unity and resilience while ensuring justice for the victims of the genocide. This includes maintaining robust legal frameworks to prosecute those involved in the genocide and countering any resurgence of extremist ideology.

On an international level, there needs to be greater awareness and condemnation of the Hutu-Power movement. Governments and international organizations must take a firm stance against genocide denial and revisionism, implementing measures to curtail the movement's ability to operate.

Ultimately, the fight against the Hutu-Power movement is a fight for the truth and for the future of Rwanda. It is a reminder of the enduring impact of genocide and the importance of unwavering commitment to justice, reconciliation, and the prevention of future atrocities.