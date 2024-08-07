Despite a High Court ruling that Malawi Congress Party's (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) lacks the authority to impose new eligibility criteria for aspirants seeking top positions, the party insists that Engineer Vitumbiko AZ Mumba and 19 others remain barred from contesting.

The MCP NEC had previously passed a resolution barring those who have not held any party position for two years from contesting for NEC positions.

Consequently, the party's member Eddie Banda filed a successful application to the High Court to annul the NEC's controversial resolution, hence Tuesday's noon ruling by Judge Howard Pemba, stating that "NEC has no authority of passing eligibility criteria which is contrary to the provisions of its constitution."

But MCP's 2024 elective convention steering committee led by Chairperson Kezzie Msukwa, speaking earlier Tuesday morning, said the eligibility criteria has several resolutions, including a "long list" of "party principles and values" that "aspirants ought to satisfy".

MCP's Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching'oma, said Edi Banda actually went to court on the specific resolution of "barring those who have not held any party position for two years from contesting for NEC positions".

"So, even in the face of the High Court ruling, those who have been barred, remain barred based on other factors," said Ching'oma.

Engineer Vitumbiko AZ Mumba, a popular close ally of State President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who is championing a "people over politics movement" within the rank and file of MCP, is missing on the list of 1st Deputy President contestants.

Mumba's movement reportedly based on "servant leadership", including easing mobility challenges of the party's grass root officials, has been resented by some quarters within the party, especially ahead of the convention.

Msukwa said the barring of Mumba and others is the decision of MCP's management--which includes the party's President Chakwera and directors, among others.

Meanwhile, Msukwa said the convention, expected to draw together 1300 to 1500 delegates at the expensive Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, will cost the party not more than MK1 billion.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday in Lilongwe, the committee also released a list of vetted and confirmed candidates for various positions.

The committee also gave an account of MCP's state of preparedness for the convention, which they said is undoubtedly set for 8th to 10th this month.

"We are set to hold an all inclusive, free, fair and peaceful convention, which will reaffirm the MCP as a democratic party, founded on the four cornerstones of loyalty, unity, discipline and obedience," said Msukwa.

Msukwa said the party is sourcing the funds from three sources-including friends, donations in cash and kind and nomination fees-dispelling any suspicions, questions and doubts about the convention's financing.

According to Msukwa, delegates--from the party's North North, North South, Central, Lakeshore, Eastern and Southern Regions--must already be departing for Lilongwe.

The delegates will be accommodated in school and college hostels and lodges, he said.

The committee also announced a list of confirmed candidates for some key positions, including President, 1st Deputy President, 2nd Deputy President, Secretary General and Treasurer General.

President Chakwera has no challenger and thus will go unopposed, the committee reiterated.