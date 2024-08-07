South Africa: DA Condemns Police Conduct At Animal Sanctuary

press release

The DA is disturbed by recent reports of alleged grossly improper conduct by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) during an operation conducted at the Felidae Centre, a non-profit animal sanctuary situated on the N8 close to Jacobsdal. The matter is reportedly under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, which we both welcome and will monitor closely.

It is alleged that approximately 20 members of the SAPS and a contingent of Eskom employees arrived at the sanctuary on 26 July 2024 to terminate its connection with the electricity provider. It is alleged that during the operation, heavily armed members of the SAPS - transported to the sanctuary in an armed personnel carrier - drew firearms on the sanctuary's owners, intimidated volunteers and staff, and roughly handled one of the owners.

Amongst the sanctuary's 11 foreign volunteers were at least two minor children who were severely traumatised by this incident.

During this chaotic scene, one member of the SAPS sitting inside the Nyala personnel carrier allegedly discharged their firearm by accident, wounding a fellow officer in the leg, who had to be carried to awaiting transport for medical attention. It remains unclear who, if anyone, gave these officers the order to utilise force in undertaking the operation or to carry live ammunition in the exercise of their duty.

Police intimidation and the use of excessive force have no place in a democratic society and the DA condemns it in all its forms. If these reports are well-founded, they point toward a critical lack of training within the SAPS - not only in respect of weapon handling but especially in how to engage professionally and in a caring way with the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Local communities have been losing faith in the SAPS, and when events such as these play out, it isn't difficult to understand why. Our country's law enforcement agencies are tasked with protecting our people and treating every individual with care and respect. Conducting a military-style operation at a non-profit organisation, training firearms on innocent civilians, intimidating staff, and traumatising members of our community falls far short of that mandate.

The DA will be posing parliamentary questions to the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, to obtain further information on this matter; including, whether there was a standing order to use force and carry live ammunition in this case and what steps are being taken by the SAPS to investigate this matter.

We are committed to building a police service that is well-resourced and well-trained, caring and professional, and places respect for human dignity at the centre of their functions. The DA will monitor this case closely, it will do everything in its power to ensure that these appalling events do not recur, and that those responsible are held to account.