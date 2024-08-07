Uganda: 19 Gen-Z Protesters Granted Bail

The court, packed with the accused's relatives and well-wishers, set bail at Shs1 million each on a non-cash basis, with their sureties required to post Shs500,000 each, also non-cash.

The Buganda Road Magistrate's Court in Kampala has granted bail to 16 young protesters who were arrested on Nasser Road during a demonstration against corruption.

Three other suspects who were arrested from Nakivubo on the same day were also granted bail.

The court, packed with the accused's relatives and well-wishers, set bail at Shs1 million each on a non-cash basis, with their sureties required to post Shs500,000 each, also non-cash.

Despite concerns raised by the prosecution regarding the accused's alleged lack of permanent residences, Grade One Magistrate Sanula Namboozo decided to release them on bail.

The magistrate also imposed a condition barring the protesters from participating in further demonstrations.

The atmosphere in the courtroom was tense but hopeful as family members and friends of the accused, many affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP), awaited the decision.

The court's ruling was met with relief and gratitude from both the defendants and their legal team.

The group, which includes David Musiri, the leader of the NUP Students' Wing, who was detained on July 23, 2024, while protesting against widespread corruption in Uganda.

They face charges of being a common nuisance.

The youth granted bail