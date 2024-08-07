Uganda: Fear As New Wave of Boda Boda Theft, Murders Hits Busoga

There is fear and panic among riders over the new wave of boda boda thefts and murders in Busoga.

The new wave has hit the districts of Kamuli, Kaliro, and Luuka in Busoga North and in the past two weeks, six individuals have been killed and their motorcycles stolen .

The victims, predominantly boda boda riders, have been ambushed while riding or after parking their motorcycles, falling prey to assailants who use deadly force to obtain the bikes.

The spate of violence has left the community reeling, with residents mourning the loss of their loved ones and living in fear of further attacks.

Michael Kasadha, the Police spokesperson for Busoga North, addressed the crisis, stating, "We have intensified surveillance and patrols across the region to curb these heinous acts. Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of our residents."

Kasadha added that law enforcement is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and restoring peace in the affected districts.

"We have discovered that the hitmen are within the boda boda industry, some of the suspects are leaders at some stages, but we have held several sensitization meetings in Kamuli and Kaliro where many cases have been registered."

He added that in Kaliro district, the robbers are using Saaka Bridge to cross to Pallisa and Teso after stealing motorcycles.

Despite increased police presence, the local community remains on edge.

Many boda boda riders are anxious about their safety, some considering leaving the profession to avoid becoming the next victim.

"It's become too dangerous to work. We're living in constant fear," Aloysious Nyenje the Chairperson of Boda boda riders in Kamuli said revealed.

He alleges that on average, every month two motorcycles are stolen in Kamuli and the recovery rate is low.

The riders are either killed or maimed but it is hard to recover any stolen motorcycle.

The black spots include Bunangwe and Namwendwa road in Kamuli District.

Local authorities and community leaders are urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with police efforts.

Proposals for additional security measures, such as installing CCTV cameras in key areas and forming community watch groups, are being discussed to enhance safety and deter criminal activities.

The impact of these crimes extends beyond the immediate loss of life and property.

The economic stability of Busoga North, heavily reliant on motorcycle for transportation and livelihood, is also at risk.

The community's trust in their safety and security has been severely shaken, calling for swift and effective action from all stakeholders.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding these crimes to come forward, emphasizing the crucial role of community involvement in resolving the crisis.

As investigations continue, the hope is that concerted efforts will soon bring an end to the violence and restore a sense of normalcy to the affected districts.

For now, the residents of Kamuli, Kaliro, and Luuka remain vigilant and hopeful, looking to their leaders and law enforcement for solutions to halt the wave of violence and theft that has disrupted their lives.