Uganda: Three PDM Sacco Leaders in Namutumba Remanded Over Fraud

Three leaders of the Kiwani PDM SACCO in Bulolo Village, Namutumba District have been remanded over fraud.

They were arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Iganga on charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

The accused, Emmanuel Ngobi (Chairperson), Kabenene Isma (Vice Chairperson), and Kasisa Wilberforce (Secretary), were arrested by State house Anti corruption Unit and Uganda Police Force before being arraigned before Iganga Chief Magistrates Court and charges of obtaining money by false pretense read against them.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in September 2023 when the trio allegedly defrauded several PDM beneficiaries by falsely claiming that certain payments were necessary to process their funds.

This fraudulent activity prompted an investigation, leading to the current legal action against the SACCO leaders.

The court remanded them until August 27, 2024.