Uganda: UNRA Unveils Design Outlook for Kira-Kasangati-Matugga Road Project

7 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has unveiled the design outlook for the much-anticipated Kira--Kasangati--Matugga road project, promising significant improvements to the region's infrastructure and transport efficiency.

In a recent post on social media platform X, UNRA shared detailed plans for the project, highlighting key features aimed at enhancing road safety, reducing congestion, and promoting sustainable transport options.

Driving Lanes: The project features a dual carriageway from the Kyaliwajjala--Kira section, providing a smoother and more efficient flow of traffic. From Kira to Kasangati and onward to Matugga, the road will transition to a single carriageway.

Pedestrian Walkways: To ensure the safety and convenience of pedestrians, dedicated walkways will be incorporated throughout the project. This aims to promote safer walking routes and reduce pedestrian-related accidents.

Cycle Lanes: Recognizing the growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly transport options, the project will include designated cycle lanes. These lanes are designed to encourage cycling as a viable mode of transport, contributing to reduced traffic congestion and environmental conservation.

Green Belt / Reserve: A green belt or reserve area is planned for future road expansion. This foresight ensures that the infrastructure can accommodate future growth and increased traffic demands without significant disruptions.

The Kira--Kasangati--Matugga road project is part of a broader initiative by UNRA to upgrade and modernize Uganda's road network.

It is expected to boost local economies, enhance connectivity, and improve the overall quality of life for residents in the region.

The announcement has been met with positive feedback from the community, with many expressing optimism about the potential benefits of the improved infrastructure.

As the project progresses, UNRA are committed to maintaining transparency and engaging with stakeholders to ensure that the road meets the needs and expectations of all users.

