Africa: How to Prevent Mpox

As Uganda faces a recent outbreak of monkeypox, health authorities are urging the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of this contagious disease.

Monkeypox, a viral illness similar to smallpox, though less severe, is transmitted from animals to humans and can also spread from person to person.

While the outbreak is being monitored, it is crucial for the public to understand how to protect themselves and others from infection.

Monkeypox primarily spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal, as well as through contaminated materials.

To reduce the risk of contracting the disease, the following preventive measures are recommended:

Avoid close contact with infected individuals.

Monkeypox is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids, lesions, or respiratory droplets of an infected person.

Avoid physical contact with anyone showing symptoms, such as fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes. In particular, avoid contact with the skin lesions of an infected person.

Practice good hygiene

Frequent handwashing with soap and water is essential in preventing the spread of monkeypox. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

It is also important to avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth, with unwashed hands.

Wear protective gear

If you are caring for someone who is infected or suspect they may be infected, wear protective gear such as gloves, a mask, and a gown.

This helps minimize the risk of exposure to the virus. Health workers and caregivers should follow strict infection control protocols.

Avoid contact with animals that could carry the virus

Monkeypox can also be contracted through contact with infected animals, particularly rodents and primates.

Avoid handling or eating bushmeat, which could be a source of the virus. Additionally, take precautions around domestic animals that may have had contact with wild animals.

Disinfect and clean surfaces

Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may have been in contact with an infected person. The virus can survive on surfaces, so thorough cleaning can help prevent its spread.

Stay informed and seek medical attention

Keep up-to-date with information from health authorities regarding the outbreak. If you develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox, such as fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes, seek medical attention immediately.

Early detection and treatment are vital for managing the disease and preventing its spread.

While the recent outbreak in Uganda is cause for concern, following these preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

Public awareness and proactive behavior are key to controlling the spread of monkeypox and protecting the health of the community.

