Uganda: CSOs Withdraw Bugoma Forest Court Case

7 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Civil society organizations (CSOs) under the Save Bugoma Forest Campaign (SBFC) have withdrawn an appeal from the Court of Appeal concerning the protection of Bugoma Central Forest Reserve.

The coalition, including the Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), the National Association of Professional Environmentalists (NAPE), and the Water and Environment Media Network (WEMNET), cited prolonged judicial delays and perceived bias as reasons for their decision.

The legal action was originally initiated in September 2020 following the National Environment Management Authority's (NEMA) issuance of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) certificate to Hoima Sugar Limited (HSL).

This certificate permitted HSL to conduct potentially harmful activities, such as sugarcane cultivation and urban development, within the forest reserve.

The CSOs argued that NEMA's approval violated multiple environmental regulations, including failing to adequately consult affected communities and bypassing public hearings for the controversial project.

Despite their efforts, the High Court ruled in favor of HSL in May 2021, leading to continued deforestation.

Efforts to expedite the appeal were met with further delays, and as a result, the forest has continued to suffer degradation.

The organisations have expressed deep frustration with Uganda's judicial system, which they accuse of failing to protect critical ecosystems.

Dickens Kamugisha, chairperson of the SBFC, stated that withdrawing their appeal from the Court of Appeal has been painful and difficult, but it is necessary.

"The courts in Uganda have demonstrated that they are unwilling to support forest conservation efforts,"he stated.

Joshua Mutale of WEMNET added, "It is unfortunate that our judicial system remains insensitive and weak, which has resulted in worsening destruction of critical ecosystems."

Despite withdrawing from the court battle, the CSOs emphasized their continued commitment to conserving Bugoma Forest through other strategies, including mobilizing communities, pressuring government agencies, and advocating for the establishment of a specialized environmental court to address such cases urgently.

