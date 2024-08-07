Africa: Odinga Engages German, UK Envoys On AU Commission Candidacy

7 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

Raila Odinga, prominent Kenyan opposition politician and AU Commission candidate has held productive discussions with Germany's Ambassador to Kenya, Sebastian Groth, and the UK's High Commissioner, Neil Wigan.

The talks centered on recent developments in Africa and Odinga's candidacy for the African Union Commission.

In a post on social media platform X, Odinga expressed his gratitude for the continued commitment and engagement from Germany and the UK, emphasizing the shared belief that a strong and stable Africa benefits all involved parties.

The discussions underscored the importance of international cooperation and support for Africa's growth and stability.

Both Ambassador Groth and High Commissioner Wigan reaffirmed their countries' dedication to fostering robust relations with African nations and supporting initiatives that promote peace, development, and good governance across the continent.

Odinga's candidacy for the AU Commission has garnered considerable attention, with many viewing his extensive political experience and commitment to Pan-Africanism as key assets for the role.

His engagement with high-level diplomats from Germany and the UK reflects a strategic approach to garnering international backing and building alliances that could bolster his bid for the position.

The talks also touched on recent developments in Africa, including economic, social, and political issues.

The diplomats and Odinga concurred on the need for collaborative efforts to address these challenges and to harness Africa's potential for growth and prosperity.

Odinga's post highlights the mutual understanding that a stable and prosperous Africa is beneficial not only for the continent but for the global community as well.

The continued engagement of countries like Germany and the UK is seen as crucial in supporting Africa's development agenda.

