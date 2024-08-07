Morocco: Moroccan Sahara - Finland's New Position 'Part of International Momentum Driven By HM King Mohammed Vi', FM

6 August 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Helsinki — Finland's new position is "part of the international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in support of the autonomy plan and Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara", Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said during a joint press briefing with his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, following their talks in Helsinki.

"We appreciate this new position of Finland, the first in the region, and which is part of the international momentum to find a solution to this regional issue," Bourita underlined, expressing the hope that it "will help find a solution to this regional dispute".

For her part, the Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the position expressed in a Joint Communiqué, published earlier following her talks with Bourita, stressing that Finland considers "the autonomy plan, presented in 2007, as a serious and credible contribution to the UN-led political process and as a good basis for a solution agreed upon by the parties".

Valtonen said these talks notably tackled the Sahara issue and "the importance of finding a mutually acceptable solution under the auspices of the UN".

According to the Joint Communiqué, Finland reiterated its support for the "political process aimed at reaching a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution".

In this communiqué, both ministers also expressed their common position on the exclusive role of the United Nations in the political process, reaffirming their support for the UN Security Council resolutions and the support of their respective countries for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, aimed at advancing this process.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.