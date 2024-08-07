Angola: Journalist Nsimba Ludovic Has Died

Luanda — Former Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) journalist Nsimba Ludovic died Monday in Luanda at the age of 69, victim of illness.

According to a family source, Nsimba Ludovic died on the way to the Hospital Complex for Cardio-Pulmonary Diseases Cardinal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento, after having a relapse at his residence, in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda.

Nsimba Ludovic joined ANGOP in November 1985, having held various positions, including acting head of the International Editorial Department, advisor and editor of the French Desk.

He also served diplomacy as press attaché in the Angolan diplomatic missions in the Kingdom of Morocco, between 2007 and 2011, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), from 2017 to 2022.

Nsimba Ludovic was born on August 2, 1955, in Maquela do Zombo, province of Uíge. He was graduating in Educational Sciences, French option, at the Higher Institute of Educational Sciences (ISCED). CPM/MCN/DOJ