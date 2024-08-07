press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is dismayed at how our schools have been turned into sites of violence. In the latest incident, an alleged "Pastor" Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng is caught on video wielding a machete at a primary school in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

The dubious clergyman arrived at the school carrying two machetes, accompanied by a man brandishing an assault rifle. According to media reports, Motsoeneng's son is involved in a bitter custody battle with the maternal grandmother of his children. The mother of the two children is late and the grandmother instructed the school not to allow the father to take them from the premises. In the video widely shared on social media, Motsoeneng can be seen wavering the weapon around, threatening teachers while his son removes the wailing children from the school.

We commend law enforcement for subsequently arresting Motsoeneng and his criminal companions. Law enforcement agencies must not be lenient in ensuring these thugs face the full might of the law, to demonstrate that anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with according.

Last week two gunmen stormed a primary school in Ntuzuma, north of Durban and shot a Grade R teacher in full view of the pupils she was teaching. She died instantly, the children were left traumatised and helpless. COSATU's tireless affiliate, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) rightly condemned the barbaric act and called for anyone with information to contact the police.

In January, a Rand Water executive and his bodyguard were gunned down at a back-to-school event in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg. Rand Water was hosting a function to handover a school donation when a group of gun-toting men entered the hall and started shooting, with primary school age pupils in the firing line. Both the executive and bodyguard were declared dead on the scene.

These are just three incidents that demonstrate how adults, who know better, are deliberately bringing violence to our schools. Schools are places of learning and children should feel safe on the premises, why else was corporal punishment abolished. While the adults who perpetrate these violent acts continue with the lives, the children who bear witness are left to deal with the trauma and emotional scars long after the fact. Due to their age, most will not even realise the impact these incidents have had on their young psyche until the latent trauma surfaces as something completely unrelated much later in life.

Individuals like Motsoeneng must be dealt with and face the consequences of their behaviour. Schools already have their hands full dealing with bullying, drugs, teenage pregnancy, allegations of racism, etc. without having to contend with adults bringing violence and weapons onto the premises.

COSATU joins its ever-vigilant affiliate, SADTU in condemning these outside actors from visiting violence on our schools and urges communities to participate in the "I am a School Fan Campaign," and ensure that our schools become safe havens where our children can prosper.

Schools must be a place of safety for children to be free and where our educators can provide a conducive learning environment. We must stop tolerating the violence, gangsterism and anarchy that has been endemic for years across many township schools. Our children and teachers deserve better.