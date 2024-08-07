Morocco Health Sector Outlook Ahead of CPHIA 2024 Conference

press release

Morocco will host Africa CDC's flagship gathering, the Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) 2024, in Rabat from November 25 to 29, 2024. Global leaders, private sector players, health professionals, scientists, researchers, and civil society will gather to review and advance progress toward transforming Africa's health systems. The conference aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (2030).

"Morocco is honored to host CPHIA 2024," said H.E. Pr Khalid Ait Taleb, Minister of Health and Social Protection. "This significant event is crucial for all stakeholders working towards improving public health across Africa."

The theme, "Moving Towards Self-Reliance to Achieve Universal Health Coverage and Health Security in Africa," aims to guide discussions on strategies and innovations for greater self-reliance and resilience in health systems. Participants will evaluate policy mechanisms, financing initiatives, research, and business models to support the implementation of technologies and practices enhancing health coverage and security across Africa.

The host nation, Morocco, exemplifies health system transformation in Africa. The government's commitment to health investment has significantly improved healthcare access and outcomes. Morocco is one of the African countries that has achieved remarkable progress in universal health coverage (UHC), ensuring that a significant portion of its population can access essential health services without financial hardship. As of 2023, nearly 70% of the Moroccan population was covered by health insurance, thanks to a government initiative under the AMO-Tadamon program, which merged two previous health insurance schemes, Assurance Maladie Obligatoire (AMO) and the Régime d'Assistance Médicale (RAMED).

A recent move by the North African country to produce up to 70% of its medical needs locally, including generic drugs, aims to strengthen the nation's pharmaceutical independence and enhance its health security.

"Under the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco is firmly committed to achieving health sovereignty," said Khalid Ait Taleb. "Strategic investments in modern infrastructure and resilient healthcare systems have positioned Morocco as a model of public health development in Africa."

"This international conference is an opportunity to share our successes, learn from the experiences of our peers, and establish strong and lasting collaborations to jointly overcome health challenges. We firmly believe that African unity and solidarity among our nations are the cornerstones of universal access to quality healthcare," said Khalid Ait Taleb.

Following a recent directive from His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco is also set to create a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility. The plant is designed to produce all the vaccines Morocco requires, with an estimated annual capacity of 144 million doses, far exceeding the nation's yearly need of 22 million doses. The excess production capacity will enable Morocco to export vaccines to other African countries, aligning with the King's vision of regional pharmaceutical sovereignty.

Investments in infrastructure, institutions, and innovation have created a conducive environment for private sector participation, leading to increased healthcare coverage and improved health outcomes. Morocco's proactive approach to addressing public health challenges has established it as a regional leader in health system innovation and resilience.

As CPHIA 2024 approaches, Morocco is prepared to share its experiences, challenges, and successes with other African nations and global partners. The conference will foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective action toward achieving universal health coverage and health security in Africa.

"By uniting our efforts, we can not only strengthen our national capacities but also lay the foundations for a robust and self-reliant continental healthcare system," said Khalid Ait Taleb.

Africa CDC has hosted three consecutive CPHIA conferences, and the fourth edition aims to further the discussions on critical health topics, including vaccine manufacturing, sustainable financing for Health, primary healthcare to advance UHC in Africa, leveraging digital transformation, climate change and One Health, and harnessing the strength of civil society, women, and youth. Morocco's achievements and initiatives in the health sector make it an exemplary host for this landmark event. Join us in Rabat for CPHIA 2024 and help shape the future of Health in Africa.