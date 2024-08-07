South Africa: Zuma's Silent Ousting Marks a Significant Turning Point in SA Politics, Particularly in KZN

5 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Imraan Buccus

The rise of the MK party underscores Jacob Zuma's enduring influence and reconfiguration of political power in KwaZulu-Natal, while re-examination of his historical record adds uncomfortable spice to his legacy.

Politics is an unforgiving playground. Jacob Zuma had barely logged on to his virtual disciplinary in front of ANC grandees when innuendo about the apparent discrepancies in his Struggle record started to fly thick and fast on social media. More slaughtering of holy cows would follow.

Just hours before the announcement of his expulsion from the ANC, The Showerhead documentary cataloguing the cartoons of one of his arch-nemeses, Zapiro, premiered at the Durban International Film Festival. It is a scathing commentary on the most Teflon-coated politician in South African politics.

Editors and analysts from Mondli Makhanya to Anton Harber reflected on the dark days of the Zuma presidency when he limply threatened to sue the cartoonist for defamation, but gave in when Zapiro challenged him to take the matter to court.

He baulked again before the ANC's disciplinary committee when it threw out his demand to appear in person because he wanted to look his prosecutors in the eye.

There is little doubt that Zuma remains a significant figure in South African politics despite the series of controversies throughout his career. His expulsion from the ANC hardly sent a ripple...

