Kenya: Too Early for Birds Stages Sold-Out Shows in Nairobi

In a spectacular display of storytelling and performance, the renowned Kenyan theatre crew "Too Early for Birds" brought history to life with their latest production this August at the Jain Bhavan Auditorium, Loresho.

The three-day show, which sold out to enthusiastic audiences, offered a fresh, funky, and cool retelling of the life and times of one of Kenya's most illustrious luminaries, Thomas Joseph Odhiambo Mboya.

Through a blend of drama, humor, and historical insight, the talented cast succeeded in bringing Mboya's story to the stage, leaving the audience with a deeper appreciation for his impact on Kenya's history. They portrayed his significant contributions and enduring legacy in a manner that was both entertaining and educational.