Tanzania: Samia Roots for Industrial Leap

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the government is actively promoting and implementing an industrialization drive for the country to achieve competitiveness and economic growth.

President Samia unveiled plans to strengthen industries in Morogoro and other regions, aiming to improve the country's economy, elevate the living standards of the people, and create job opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a public rally at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Municipality on the final day of her six-day tour of the region, President Samia highlighted her vision for the region's industrial sector.

The tour, which began on August 2nd this year, included visits to various development projects in sectors such as education, health, agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and roads across four out of the seven districts in Morogoro. "I envision Morogoro becoming an industrial hub, rivaling the Coast and Dar es Salaam regions.

This initiative is designed to generate employment for the youth and stimulate economic growth both in the region and the nation at large," said President Samia.

She added, "I have directed the Minister for Industry and Trade to ensure that all defunct industries are revitalized. Even if they decide to change what they were originally producing, these industries must resume operations and adapt to new production needs."

President Samia emphasized that new investments and the expansion of industries in Morogoro will demonstrate the effectiveness and predictability of the country's investment policies.

She said that the government is also investing heavily in transportation infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, to facilitate the movement of people and goods, thereby enhancing intra-regional trade.

Moreover, Dr Samia said the government has established vocational training colleges in every district to provide the youth with skills for self-employment and prepare them for future opportunities in newly established or revived industries.

She said the region's investment appeal is further strengthened by the presence of the railway network, both Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) lines, as well as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project Plant (JNHPP).

Acknowledging the crucial role f farmers, President Samia said that the government continues to provide subsidies for seeds and fertilizers and is working to complete irrigation scheme projects countrywide to enable two or more annual harvests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She urged relevant authorities to address the issue of exploiting farmers, stating that the government has directed the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to purchase farmers' produce at a proper competitive price.

Dr. Samia encouraged the farmers to be patient while waiting for the NFRA to start purchasing their produce. Regarding the Kilombero Basin, President Samia announced plans to construct dams for water storage to aid irrigation during the dry season and manage flood risks. She called on citizens to protect the environment around rivers feeding into the basin.

ALSO READ: Tanzania to raise Single Borrower Limit to boost investment

Minister for Agriculture Mr. Hussen Bashe said that the Morogoro Region has received funding amounting to 29bn/- during the 2023/24 financial year to finance various irrigation projects, focusing particularly on improving the Kilombero Basin, a key rice production area.

He noted that Morogoro has the potential for significant food production, with an estimated 1.5 million tonnes of food crops produced in 2023/24 against a national demand of 16,390,000 tonnes.

"The government has increased the Ministry of Agriculture budget this year to 1.2tri/-, with Morogoro receiving over 12bn/- in fertilizer subsidies. This is substantial support for the region's farmers," he added.