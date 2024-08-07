Ethiopia: Off-Grid Energy Solutions Benefit Over 580, 000 Ethiopians

The implementation of off-grid energy solutions has benefited over 580, 000 citizens across the country, said the Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE).

MoWE Minister Eng. Habtamu Itefa told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the country has been working to increase energy supply by integrating renewable sources to meet the growing power demand.

Accordingly, Habtamu's ministry has been expanding off-grid energy technologies especially solar energy, which is proposed to reach remote and rural areas.

He mentioned that development partners such as the World Bank Group (WBG) and others are ready to support energy sector initiatives in the country. The MoWE also organized sector's structure, trained manpower to exploit solar energy.

Ethiopia is endowed with renewable energy potentials such as water, solar, wind and geothermal energy. So far, over 92% of country's energy production supply comes from hydropower whereas the remaining energy comes from wind and other sources with the capacity to generate over 60, 000 MW of electric power, he added.

"Currently, the emerging energy alternative to outreach the rural and remote areas' growing electricity demand is solar energy." Furthermore, the country has been performing various activities to exploit solar energy potentials, according to the minister.

On the other hand, Habtamu's ministry is undertaking several works to enable a total of 80 million people to have access to potable water at the end of this fiscal year through adding over 5 million new beneficiaries on the 74.6 million people it has already outreached in the just ended fiscal year with drinking water.

Hence, as part of water and sanitary improvement, Clean Ethiopia initiative requires not only raising funds, but also political commitment. It has a great contribution to improve the current situation of water and sanitation service.

Previously water and sanitation sector has been facing various challenges. In this regard, Clean Ethiopia imitative is a focal point to further improve the sanitary situation and create clean environment, he noted.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 7 AUGUST 2024