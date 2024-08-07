Nigeria: Tinubu Names CEOs for Grant for Vulnerable Groups, NSIPA, Five Other Agencies Under Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday evening, approved the appointment of seven qualified Nigerians to head strategic agencies and programmes under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

According to a release by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the new appointments were made to facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes.

Ngelale listed the affected agencies and programmes and their new heads, with their qualifications, as follows: Dr. Badamasi Lawal, Chief Executive Officer, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), who had previously served as a commissioner in Katsina State; Ms. Funmilola Olotu, Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office, holds a Master's degree in business administration, and until her appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on state lotteries; and Ms. Aishat Alubankudi, Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups, who holds a Bachelor's degree in community development and has experience as a risk assessor and financial manager.

Others are Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Programme Manager, Home Grown School Feeding, who holds a doctorate degree, and until her appointment was Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Civic Engagement, and previously served as a local government chairperson; Mr. Abdullahi Alhassan Imam, Programme Manager, National Cash Transfer Office, who had previously served as chief accountant, Northern Dairies Ltd, and as a bank manager; Mr. Ayuba Gufwan, Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities, who was until his appointment Executive Director of the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre, Jos; and Ms. Lami Binta Adamu Bello, Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, who had served at various times as Secretary-General of ALGON, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, as well as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The statement said the president expected the new heads of the critical agencies and programmes to discharge the functions of their offices with utmost integrity and diligence so as to ensure that Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups, were the exclusive and direct beneficiaries of his administration's reconfigured welfare programmes.