Mozambique Debutants Eager to Shine in Cosafa Qualifiers

There will be a new name at the CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier that takes place in Blantyre, Malawi from August 15-24 when Mozambican side União Desportiva de Lichinga take their place in the field.

It will be the third year in a row that a club from Mozambique has taken part, with Costa do Sol having represented the country in 2022 and 2023.

The latter could not make it out of the group stage on debut, but earned third place 12 months ago when they defeated Zambian side Green Buffaloes in the bronze-medal match having lost to Double Action from Botswana in the semifinals.

The team from Lichinga earned their place in the regional qualifier after defeating Costa do Sol 2-1 in the final of the national championship in December 2023.

Lichinga had several players in that side who competed for Mozambique at the 2023 COSAFA Women's Championship.

Forwards Cina Manuel and Esmeralda Davide, and defender Virgínia Fernando, were all part of that squad and have been an important part of the club in recent times.

The club have been drawn in Group B in Blantyre, where the top two teams will advance to the semifinals.

They open their campaign against fellow debutants Gaborone United at the Mpira Stadium on August 16, before they take on 'home' Malawian club Ascent Academy two days later.

They will finish their pool play against Young Buffaloes from Eswatini on August 20.

They will be aiming for a place at the continental finals, with only the winner in Blantyre advancing to the CAF Women's Champions League itself.

They will be the second club from the COSAFA region among the eight sides in the competition with current African champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa having already qualified as holders.

The team may feel somewhat at home at the COSAFA event. Lichinga is the capital city of Niassa Province of Mozambique and is just to the east of Lake Malawi, though it is some 500-kilometres by road to Blantyre.