South Africa: Adv Motlanthe Returns to Safa As New COO

Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe has returned to the South African Football Association (SAFA) as the new Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The position of COO has been vacant since May 2023 when Ms Lydia Monyepao was elevated to CEO following Adv Motlanthe's departure for personal reason. SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan welcomed Adv Motlanthe back and said the new COO has already hit the ground running.

"The position of COO has been entrenched at SAFA but was vacant, so we are happy that Adv Motlanthe has agreed to return," Dr Jordaan said.

"We want to make sure that we have winning national teams, we want to strengthen schools sport, we want to qualify for the FIFA Women's and Men's World Cups, AFCON and WAFCON, strengthen our administration and also work on the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup bid."

The new SAFA COO said he was happy to be back at SAFA House.

"I am happy to be back and part of a collective that is working on making SAFA a world class organisation," Adv Motlanthe said.