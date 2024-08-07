Africa: Tatjana Smith Steps Away From Swimming As South Africa's Best

6 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

After flirting with retirement a few times, South Africa's Tatjana Smith is finally able to rest.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Breaststroke sensation Tatjana Smith is at the peak of her powers. She claimed a gold medal in her slightly less-fancied 100m breaststroke as well as silver in the 200m in the same event at the Olympic Games in Paris.

With those achievements, Smith became South Africa's most decorated Olympic athlete with four medals.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsButterfly champion Chad le Clos also has four Olympic medals, including his iconic gold in the 200m butterfly when he beat swimming icon Michael Phelps in London in 2012 to add to his three silver medals. Smith, though, has a claim to the throne, with one more gold medal than Le Clos.

In Tokyo three years ago she secured gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m.

"She is the highest-decorated Olympian of all sports in South Africa," Penny Heyns said. Heyns is still the only women's or men's athlete to do the breaststroke double at the Olympics when she nabbed gold in the 100m and 200m in Atlanta in 1996.

"As far as where she ranks in terms of the greatest swimmers in the country,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.