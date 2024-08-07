South Africa: Chiloane Condemns Matshidiso Primary School Incident

Gauteng Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation MEC, Matome Chiloane has condemned the "reprehensible" incident caught on video at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.

On the video that has gone viral on social media, a well-known South African pastor is seen wielding pangas and threatening to attack teachers on the school premises.

"Disturbingly, another man is seen grabbing two learners, who were caught in the crossfire of this violent ordeal, while another is wielding an assault rifle. This violent and appalling behaviour has no place in our schools or our society," said the provincial Department of Education.

In the video, the men with replica firearms and a panga are seen intimidating and harassing learners and teachers.

"The safety and well-being of our learners and educators are of utmost priority. Such acts of violence and intimidation not only undermine the foundation of our education system, but also have the potential to traumatise the entire school community, particularly given that this incident occurred in a primary school in full view of young children and their teachers.

"The department is committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter. We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation, and will take all necessary measures to protect our learners and educators," said Chiloane.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that the local pastor, his security personnel and others stormed the school and forcefully took two minor children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

READ | Pastor and others arrested for alleged intimidation at Katlehong school

"According to a preliminary report at our disposal, a conflict between two families over the custody of the boy learners enrolled at the school, in Grade RR and Grade 2, has been escalating. It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April this year, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family.

"On the day of the incident, the father of the children had a meeting with the principal in the morning. Later in the day, the maternal grandmother, who is the alleged guardian of the children, also met with the principal as well to report and inform him about a conflict that occurred during a meeting held over the past weekend at the house of the paternal grandfather, who is a famous South African pastor," said the department of Monday's incident.

Following this, the deputy principal and some staff members refused to release the children without the grandmother's permission.

This led to the pastor arriving at the school with bodyguards and weapons.

According to the department, teachers, acting on the said instructions from the grandmother, tried to prevent the father from leaving the school premises with the children. In response, the pastor brandished a panga threateningly at the teachers, allowing the father to leave with the children.

"Psycho-social support will be deployed for the affected teachers and learners to help them cope with the trauma resulting from this incident," said the department.