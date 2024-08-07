Rwanda: Requirements for Faith-Based Organisations - Interfaith Council Leader Says Churches 'Knew What to Do'

In the ongoing nationwide inspection, the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) and other government agencies have closed over 5,600 places of worship, including 100 cave churches over failing to meet the legal requirements governing faith-based organizations (FBOs) in Rwanda.

The closures aim to ensure that faith-based organizations operate in a safe, lawful, and ethical manner. This action is in strict adherence to the 2018 legislation that established the organisational and functional standards for faith-based organizations in Rwanda.

ALSO READ: Closure of non-compliant faith-based organisations: What are the essential requirements?

To operate legally, faith-based organizations in Rwanda must meet 10 key requirements.

Among these is the stipulation that leaders must possess a degree in religious studies from a higher learning institution or hold a degree with a valid certificate in religious studies-related matters.

Additionally, the physical structures of places of worship must adhere to strict building codes, including being structurally sound, equipped with lightning protection, having a paved parking lot, and adequate sanitation facilities such as water and toilets.

The regulations also mandate that buildings be soundproofed and equipped with essential safety features like a car scanner, explosives detection, and fire extinguishers. Furthermore, places of worship must occupy at least half a hectare of land.

These requirements align with the district building code's master plan, prioritising the safety and welfare of the community.

According to the Rwanda Building Code, public buildings, including churches, must meet various functional requirements. These include energy efficiency, proper lighting and ventilation, secure electrical installations to prevent fire outbreaks and electrical shocks, air conditioning, heating, and mechanical ventilation.

Furthermore, buildings must comply with standards for acoustics, sound insulation, noise control, and safety features like stairways, ramps, lifts, and escalators.

Security systems, telecommunication installations, and proper plumbing and drainage are also required to ensure a hygienic environment.

'We knew what to do but relaxed'

Laurent Mbanda, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda and Vice Chairman of the Rwanda Interfaith Council (RIC), on Tuesday, August 6, spoke to The New Times and emphasised the importance of adhering to these regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said: "We knew what to do. But we relaxed, perhaps due to Covid-19.

"However, we must improve by starting to move toward enhancing the building standards and comfort of places of worship."

Mbanda urged faith-based organizations' leaders to ensure that they are qualified, and to address issues of false teachings and prophecies.

"The foundation of the teachings should be the scriptures. Don't mislead congregations, cohere to what the Bible says," he stressed.

Mbanda also called on faith-based organizations to view the closure of non-compliant churches as a beneficial operation, highlighting the importance of clean, well-ventilated spaces for worship.

He encouraged leaders to engage with their congregations to identify what is needed to meet the requirements, including fundraising efforts if necessary.

"As leaders of faith-based organizations, we should monitor ourselves, identify what is missing, and work towards attaining it," he added.

To support faith-based organizations that have been affected by the closures, Mbanda proposed a strategy of combined efforts. He is listing churches that have been closed due to failure to comply with the law so that they can work together as a team to support each other.

Mbanda acknowledged that meeting these requirements may not happen overnight but stressed that it is important to have a strategic approach to ensure that all legal requirements are fulfilled.