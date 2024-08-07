South Africa: Ramaphosa to Revive Special Tribunal, Appointments to Be Made 'As Soon As Possible'

6 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Raymond Joseph

President receives list of proposed judges after effective collapse of Special Tribunal.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min A list of recommended judges to serve on the Special Tribunal, which has effectively collapsed, has been sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa, GroundUp has confirmed.

The Special Tribunal was established in 2019 to hear applications by the Special Investigating Unit to freeze and confiscate the proceeds of corruption, including money, properties, and vehicles.

It has taken four months since the resignation of tribunal head Judge Lebogang Modiba at the end of March - which was effective at the end of June - for steps to be taken to appoint new judges and a head of the tribunal.

Besides Modiba, another tribunal judge has retired, and the other judges had not been active in hearing matters for some time, which left Modiba to handle the majority of matters before her resignation.

Before leaving office, Modiba advised former justice minister Ronald Lamola of a number of concerns, including the lack of active judges on the tribunal, the status of the Tribunal in light...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

