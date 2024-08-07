South Africa: Pastor Mboro's Katlehong Church Set Alight After Alleged School Abduction

Five people have been arrested following an alleged abduction at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong. The arrests came after a video surfaced online, showing armed men, including the controversial Pastor Mboro. His church was torched on Tuesday afternoon.

Gauteng police have confirmed the arrest of five people for alleged acts of intimidation and violence at a primary school in Katlehong, Gauteng, on Monday, 5 August. Controversial pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng, better known as Pastor Mboro, was allegedly involved.

Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said, "They are facing charges including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property and intimidation."

Kweza added that a replica firearm and a panga were confiscated, and one of the five men was arrested for allegedly assaulting the station commander at Katlehong North police station.

While it's unclear whether Mboro was among those arrested, Kweza told Daily Maverick that the names of those arrested could not be published as they had not yet appeared in court.

The five individuals are expected to appear in Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The arrests follow the circulation of a one-minute, 47-second video allegedly taken at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Monday. The video appears to show Mboro and another man wielding pangas, while...