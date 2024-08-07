South Africa: Almost 100 Girls Aged Between 10 and 14 Have Given Birth in the Eastern Cape Since April

6 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Siyabonga Goni

Eastern Cape schools continue to battle with high numbers of teenage pregnancies, with more than 4,000 girls aged between 10 and 19 having given birth at public healthcare facilities since April 2024.

According to Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase, 94 girls in the province between the ages of 10 and 14 have given birth at public health facilities since April, while 3,961 girls and women between the ages of 15 and 19 have given birth during the same period.

The Eastern Cape has faced significant challenges when it comes to teenage pregnancies. Ndamase said the Social Development and Education departments had met with teachers, parents and learners in Alfred Nzo and Ingquza Hill municipalities.

Ndamase said there were several factors contributing to the rates of teenage pregnancy:

"Lack of adequate parental care, support and supervision, lack of factual education around sexual reproductive health, and gender-based violence, especially in areas where there are no hostels ... children are renting in areas where they study and they become victims."

In 2023, Daily Maverick reported that between 2020 and 2023, at least 1,841 girls aged 10 to 14 gave birth at public health facilities in the province. Between 2020 and 2022, at least 17,740 teenagers aged 15 to 19 gave birth at state hospitals in the province.

Eastern Cape ranked third...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.