The Executive Secretary of the LCBC and Head of MNJTF mission, Amb. Maman Nuhu

* The Commander of the MNJTF, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali

* Representative of the European Union

* Representatives of the MNJTF TCCs

Good morning.

I would like to extend the AU's profound gratitude to Amb. Maman Nuhu, the Executive Secretary of the LCBC and Head of MNJTF, for his stellar leadership of what is today one of the most successful counter-insurgency operations in Africa and the world at large. Our gratitude also goes to the Force Commander, Gen Ibrahim Sallau Ali, and his officers, men and women, for their continued commitment and sacrifice in taking the fight to Boko Haram; a group that once spread terror in the region but is now on a back foot thanks to the focused and targeted operations by the MNJTF.

I want to pay tribute to our men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. May I request a moment of silence for our fallen heroes.

We equally appreciate the support of the European Union and other strategic partners in our efforts to degrade, defeat, and eliminate terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin Region.

Excellencies, the African Union Commission appreciates the efforts of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the Multinational Joint Task Force in the fight against Boko Haram in fulfillment of its mandate, particularly the degrading and defeating of Boko Haram and other armed groups. The successful completion of operation LAKE SANITY 2 is testimony to the unrelenting sacrifices and commitment of the MNJTF troop contributing countries in defeating terror occasioned by Boko Haram and restoring peace, stability and development in the Lake Chad Basin region.

The AU is committed to strengthening the MNJTF's capacity to carry out its various operations in accordance with the AU Compliance and Accountability Framework. This is in accordance with the MNJTF's respective member States' obligations under international humanitarian law, international and regional human rights laws, and the highest standards of conduct and discipline.

The additional support to the MNJTF in its operations against Boko Haram by the AU Commission and its strategic partners has evolved over time. It started as logistics heavy, but riding on the operational achievements of the MNJTF and the need to consolidate those achievements, the Commission has extended support to the MNJTF to include MNJTF's facilitation of stabilization programs, MNJTF's compliance with international, continental and regional best practices and standards during the conduct of military operations and the handling of persons associated with Boko Haram, as well as coordination and support towards the implementation of the Regional Stabilization Strategy for the areas affected by Boko Haram activities. In this regard, the financial package for the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects has been raised from USD $ 500,000 to 800,000, and the structure of the AU Mission Support Team (MST) has been revised to accommodate staff that will be instrumental in enhancing compliance and accountability of the MNJTF operations. In this regard, the European Union has indicated willingness to continue funding the AU additional support to the MNJTF post 2024, through the Commission, for a period to be agreed upon after a joint EU-AU assessment of the whole support in October this year.

Our efforts to eliminate the scourge of terrorism by Boko Haram and other armed groups from the Lake Chad Basin region should be resolute. The internal cohesion and unity of purpose of the MNJTF TCCs are commendable and should be maintained. There is a need to sustain our collaborative efforts in eliminating Boko Haram and addressing its impact in the region. The just concluded assessment of the implementation of the AU additional support has identified areas in the MNJTF that need further support. The AU will continue to support the MNJTF within available means.

Excellencies, defeating terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin will bring us closer to our collective efforts at Silencing the Guns in Africa. Lessons and best practices from the Lake Chad Basin will be applied to other conflict zones on the continent, especially but not limited to the Sahel region. Implementation of the Regional Stabilization Strategy of the Lake Chad Basin provides useful lessons on the need to balance kinetic and non-kinetic operations. It is only through successful efforts such as the MNJTF that we can realize the goals of Agenda 2063, which is a peaceful and prosperous continent that is driven by its people. We owe it to future generations to fulfill that dream.

I thank you for your kind attention and wish you fruitful deliberations.