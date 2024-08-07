South Africa: Think Before You Click - - Consumer Ombudsman Warns Against Pitfalls of Doing Business Online

6 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

In the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman's latest annual report, e-commerce was yet again the biggest source of consumer complaints.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Of the 11,282 complaints that the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman (CGSO) released over the past year, online transactions and retailers loom large. It's a pattern that the office has observed over the past four years and a cause for concern.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, e-commerce has been the biggest source of consumer complaints. The ombud's latest annual report, for the financial year ending 29 February 2024, shows the proportion of complaints related to online shopping decreased from 34% in 2023 to 26%.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsThis decline could be attributed to improved e-commerce services, a resurgence in brick-and-mortar shopping, or consumers seeking alternative dispute resolution channels, such as chargebacks.

Overall, goods, services and agreements comprised 89% of the 11,282 complaints received, a decrease from 94% in the prior year. Within this category, online transactions, appliance manufacturers and retailers, and satellite and communications companies were responsible for 74% of complaints, up from 63% in the previous financial year.

The office responded to 33,467 queries, which is an average of 127 per day, and captured 11,282 complaints (an increase from the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.