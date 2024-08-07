Ethiopia: Five Bodies Missing As Tragic Landslide Kills 11 in Wolayita Zone, South Ethiopia

6 August 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Locals and rescue teams are searching for five missing individuals after a landslide struck Kawo Koyisha district of Wolayita Zone, South Ethiopia regional state, killing 11 people.

Another landslide that hit the neighboring Kindo Koysha district also claimed lives of two people, according to Wolayita zone government communication affairs office.

Dawit Desalegn, head of the Wolaita zone Disaster Risk Management office, told Addis Standard that the landslide that struck Kawo Koyisha district followed a heavy rainfall between 7:00 to 10:30 am on Monday in Tepa village. As of Tuesday morning, the bodies of six people have been recovered, and five are still missing, Dawit stated.

The eleven victims including women, children and elderly people were from three households in Tepa village, which is home to a total of 57 households.

Dawit further informed Addis Standard that a task force has been established and is actively working to recover the missing bodies and assist in the resettlement of 54 households in immediate risk of further landslides in the village, calling for support for those being displaced.

On 21 and 22 July, intense rainfall led to consecutive landslides in the mountainous area of Geze Gofa district, located in the Gofa zone of South Ethiopia region, killing at least 257 people. Multiple landslides of lesser magnitude, triggered by heavy rainfall in South-western parts of Ethiopia including South-West Ethiopia, Oromia and Sidama regions, have claimed several lives and displaced thousands.

Local authorities continue to warn of further landslides as heavy rainfalls continue. The South-West Ethiopia region said 180 villages are prone to severe flooding and landslides, calling on residents to take precautionary measures.

