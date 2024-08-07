South Africa: 'I'm Just Trying to Enjoy Every Last Second' - SA Diver Julia Vincent Aims to End Career On Olympic High

6 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Gary Lemke in Paris

Diver Julia Vincent will compete at her third and final Olympics after her best year in the sport.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min To suggest that Julia Vincent has made a considerable splash in her career is probably not something she wants to hear. It's a good thing for just about any other athlete except her. She's a diver, after all. So, the reference is to celebrate the impression she has made.

Vincent has joined the list of three-time Olympians for Team South Africa. Only Sunette Viljoen, with four, has been to more Games as a female athlete. Vincent first got on to the Olympic board, in every sense, at Rio 2020. What followed was Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021) and now Paris 2024.

"Yes, this is it. I'm turning 30 this month, and am happy to move on to my next adventure," Vincent said. "I knew from the start that 2024 was the point where I hang up the swim costume.

"Having said that, it's not necessarily about the age. In fact, the older athletes seem to have been doing better at these...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

