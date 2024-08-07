Kenya: CBK Makes Changes to Banknotes With 4 Latest Features

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has made some changes to Kenya's banknotes with four additional features.

The new notes bear the signatures of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge and National Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo.

Additionally, they will be printed with a 2024 as well as the latest security threads, specific to each denomination.

Sh1,000, Sh500, Sh200, Sh100, and Sh50 will be embedded with the new features, CBK said.

"The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is mandated to issue currency as conferred by Article 231 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 22 (2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act. In fulfilment of this mandate, the Bank has made some changes to the denominations of the Kenyan currency banknotes," the CBK announced in a statement.

However, the apex bank noted that other features will remain as they were issued in 2019.

"All banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the released banknotes," it added.

"Release of the banknotes will commence with KES 1,000, while other denominations will progressively follow in the coming months."