Zimbabwe: ZCTU Slams Crackdown On Human Rights Defenders

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called out authorities over the ongoing arbitrary arrests of human right defenders.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a clampdown on activists, who have been accused of plotting protests against the government ahead of the SADC Summit scheduled for August 17. Mnangagwa will take over the rotational chairmanship of the regional bloc at the upcoming summit.

The developments have riled hard pressed citizens who accuse the regional bloc of rewarding illegitimacy and perpetuating the demise of Zimbabweans.

On the other hand President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has called for calm maintaining the blitz is targeting 'undesirable elements' working in cahoots with Western handlers to destabilize the nation.

Among those arrested are Jacob Ngarivhume, Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator Jameson Timba and 78 others are languishing in remand prison following their arrest over a month ago for participating at a Day of the African Child commemoration held at a private residence in Harare's Avondale suburb.

In a statement, the ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo said it was deeply riled by the reports of on-going arbitrary arrests and alleged torture of human rights defenders ahead on the 44th SADC summit of heads of State.

"Reports also indicate that on Wednesday 31 July 2024, ARTUZ General Secretary Robson Chere and three others were ejected from their plane as they prepared to fly out via the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

"Chere was said to have been heavily tortured with gruesome photos circulating on social media. We call upon the state to prioritize the protection of citizens and demand timely and thorough investigations into the matter for justice to be meted out.

"The right to demonstrate is a fundamental right of every citizen. We are seriously concerned with the current trend of arrests of citizens as well as human rights defenders in the country and call upon security agencies to exercise restraint and tolerance," he said.

Moyo told authorities to respect the constitutional right to bail and bring those arrested before the courts in reasonable time as opposed to the current situation where they spend months pretrial detention.

He added: "The ZCTU strongly condemns these premeditated arrests that is meant to instill fear in the general public. It is such behavior which continues to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe. We demand transparency on arrests.

"We demand an environment conducive for freedom of association and assembly where every Zimbabwean can discharge his or her duties without fear of being arrested, tortured or abducted."