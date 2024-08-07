Kenya: Masengeli to Outline Security Plan for 'Nane Nane' Protest

7 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli is Wednesday afternoon set to address a media conference over a planned 'Nane Nane' march on Thursday.

An invite from the National Police Service said the event will be held at Jogoo House.

Masengeli had in remarks while meeting regional recurity chiefs on Tuesday urged Kenyans planning to participate in Thursday's Nane-Nane march to do so within the confines of the law.

He emphasised that security agencies are prepared to maintain peace across the country.

"Every Kenyan as per the law has the liberty to demonstrate, picket, and assemble as per the law. That one everyone is very much aware of. And where the privilege of one ends is where the other starts. We are governed by the Rome Statute and the Kenyan Constitution," he said.

Masengeli vowed firm police action on criminal elements and called for cooperation from members of the public.

Innovative approaches

The Acting IG also encouraged the police to deploy innovative approaches in tackling emerging crimes such as cyber-crime, terrorism, violent extremism and banditry.

Thursday's planned protest dubbed #NaneNanemarch will seek to demand transparency in governance.

The protest organizers have called for the resignation of leaders unable to fulfill their mandate.

Banners circulated on social media platforms listed a planned invasion of a key government facility among objectives on Thursday's protest.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.