Southern Africa: UNFPA Offers Funding to Young Innovators for Climate Change Solutions to Advance Gender Equality and Community Resilience

1 August 2024
UNFPA East and Southern Africa (Johannesburg)

UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency is pleased to announce the launch of the next installment of its HackLab series through the East and Southern Africa Regional Office, with a focus on climate change under the Resilient Futures project.

Building on the success of the past three years, the 2024 Climate Change HackLab aims to:

Build resilience: Support the development of solutions that help communities withstand and recover from climate-related shocks.

Promote gender equity: Place women and girls at the forefront of climate innovation and resilience efforts.

Enhance collaboration: Foster partnerships of young innovators, local communities, and stakeholders to co-create impactful climate solutions.

Eligible Countries

UNFPA ESARO is seeking innovative ideas on climate change from young people in Kenya, South Sudan, Mozambique, and Madagascar.

How to apply

Eligible applicants are invited to submit their proposals through the campaign's online platform https://unfpa.brightidea.com/ClimateChangeHacklab by 21st August 2024. Detailed guidelines and application procedures are also available on the website. Proposals should demonstrate a clear understanding of climate resilience, innovative approaches, and potential for scalability

UNFPA East and Southern Africa Regional Office (ESARO) is dedicated to ensuring that every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person's potential is fulfilled. The Resilient Future campaign is part of UNFPA's broader effort to integrate climate action into its development agenda, ensuring that climate resilience becomes a cornerstone of sustainable growth and human rights.

