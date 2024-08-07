Southern Africa: Lubango Hosts SADC Central Banks Subcommittee Meeting

Lubango — Lubango city, in central Huila province, hosts on August 6 the Annual Meeting of the Legal Subcommittee of the Central Banks of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

According to a note from the National Bank of Angola (BNA) that reached ANGOP on Monday, the two-day meeting will bring together senior officials, experts and lawyers from the central banks of the SADC member countries.

The main aim of the event is to promote the sharing of experiences in terms of corporate governance, payment systems and other legal issues of common interest, with a view to harmonizing financial systems legislation in the sub-Saharan region, the statement says.

It also indicates that the event is the result of strict compliance with the National Strategic Plan PNE/2023-2026, approved at the meeting of the Committee of SACD Central Bank Governors in September 2023 in Namibia.

"It will also make it possible to assess the implementation of the strategic actions defined for the 2023-2026 quadrenniums, with emphasis on the independence of Central Banks, limitation of mandates and accountability," the statement said.

The event is organized on a rotating basis, following the decisions defined by the Committee of Central Banks Governors in SADC (CCGB).